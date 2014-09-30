(Updates prices)
* Friday's jobs report in focus
* NY Fed sees record demand for bonds in reverse repo
operation
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. Treasury prices fell on
Tuesday, although month-end buying was seen as stemming weakness
as the market stayed within its recent range before Friday's
highly anticipated September jobs report.
Treasuries have oscillated from weakness on Friday to gains
on Monday amid concerns that asset manager Pimco may need to
liquidate positions if investor redemptions increase after the
departure of co-founder Bill Gross.
There was little evidence that liquidations were affecting
the market, however. Many investors remained focused on Friday's
employment report and the European Central Bank meeting on
Thursday as the primary market drivers in the near term.
"There is a lot of chatter about Bill Gross and the Pimco
story, but it's unclear to me that there is anything specific
about that that is driving today's flows," said Ian Lyngen,
senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford,
Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 4/32 in
price to yield 2.50 percent, up from 2.49 percent late on
Monday.
The New York Federal Reserve saw record demand for its
reverse repurchase agreement operation on Tuesday as banks and
money funds sought Treasuries to balance books for quarter-end.
Banks and investors bid more than the Fed's $300 billion
daily limit for the first time, with $407 billion offered in
total. The Fed also paid no interest to take in cash and lend
Treasuries for the first time. Banks and the funds have
previously been paid 5 basis points, or 0.05 percent, for the
overnight loan.
(Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Dan Grebler)