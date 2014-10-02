(Adds quote, details, updates prices)
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Oct 2 U.S. Treasuries prices weakened
on Thursday as investors reset bets that yields may increase
before Friday's employment report for September.
Treasuries posted their best day since last September 2013
on Wednesday as U.S. bond yields were dragged down by rallying
German government debt, weak manufacturing data in Europe and
Asia and concerns over how quickly the Ebola virus may spread.
Short-covering was cited as the reason for a large part of
the move, with many investors positioning for yield increases
this quarter as the U.S. economy shows further improvement.
"Yesterday there was pretty strong short covering, a lot of
people want to be short going into nonfarm payrolls tomorrow,"
said Jason Rogan, a managing director in Treasuries trading at
Guggenheim Securities in New York.
"Some people re-engaged shorts overnight," Rogan said,
adding that some fund managers saw the yield drop to the 2.40
percent also as an attractive level to sell bond positions.
The benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32
in price to yield 2.43 percent, after falling as low as 2.38
percent overnight.
Treasuries temporarily pared most of their price losses on
Thursday as stocks dipped, but the bonds weakened again as
stocks came back to trade mildly positive on the day.
"We seem to be trading tick for tick with the equity market
today," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at
Bank of Nova Scotia in New York.
Treasury weakness may also be capped by safety buying as
concerns remain about world events that include civil unrest in
Hong Kong, the Ebola virus and geopolitical tensions in Ukraine.
"I think the market is focused on things going on around the
world and the flight-to-quality trade," Comiskey said.
Meanwhile data on Thursday showing that the number of
Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits
unexpectedly fell last week indicated the U.S. labor market
might be tightening.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 8,000
to a seasonally adjusted 287,000 in the week ended Sept. 27, the
Labor Department said.
Data Friday is expected to show that employers added 215,000
jobs in September, according to the median estimate of 100
economists polled by Reuters.
The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged on
Thursday, shifting focus to an asset-buying plan with which it
hopes to revive a flagging euro zone economy and see off the
spectre of deflation.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Diane Craft)