* Yields up after jobs data beats expectations * Tepid wage growth seen limiting selloff By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Oct 3 Treasuries yields increased on Friday after U.S. employers added 248,000 jobs to their payrolls in September, more than economists had expected. Employers stepped up hiring in September and the jobless rate fell to a six-year low, which could bolster bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike in mid-2015 or earlier. Yield increases were limited, however, by disappointing hourly earnings. Average hourly earnings increased a modest 2.0 percent in September from a year earlier. Before the 2007-09 recession, wages rose at a much faster rate. The length of the average workweek grew to 34.6 hours. "The headline was stronger than expected," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. However, "hourly earnings were weaker than expected ... I'm not surprised we aren't seeing a larger reaction to the market given that is still not where the Fed wants it to be." Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 9/32 in price to yield 2.46 percent, up from 2.44 percent before the data was released. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)