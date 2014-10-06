* Weak euro zone data drives demand for U.S. debt
* Friday's modest U.S. hourly earnings data suggest dovish
Fed
* Treasury to sell $61 bln in new debt over week
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 6 U.S. Treasuries yields edged
lower on Monday on weak European economic data and the view that
modest growth in U.S. hourly earnings, as seen in Friday's jobs
report, could lead to the Federal Reserve delaying raising
rates.
Economy Ministry data showed German industrial orders
plunged by 5.7 percent in August, while the Sentix research
group's index tracking morale among investors in the euro zone
tumbled to negative 13.7 in October from negative 9.8 the
previous month.
That marked the biggest drop in German industrial orders
since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009 and the
lowest level for sentiment since May 2013. The data pushed
German bund yields lower and made U.S. Treasury yields more
attractive by comparison.
"Rate differentials keep Treasury yields at bay," said
William O'Donnell, head U.S. Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
"When you think about what's going on in Europe, it's
nothing good, and as long as that's the case, it's going to keep
people from aggressively selling an already cheap Treasury
market," he said.
Analysts said traders also focused on disappointing hourly
earnings growth in September. Friday's U.S. employment report,
while showing employers added 248,000 jobs last month and the
jobless rate fell to its lowest since July 2008, also showed
average hourly earnings increased just 2.0 percent.
The weak detail suggested the Fed could keep short-term
interest rates low in the near-term, a view that prevented
traders from selling notes Monday.
"There is still slack in the system," said Gennadiy
Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New
York. "This gives the Fed more room to err on the side of
caution."
The U.S. Treasury will sell $61 billion in new debt this
week, comprising $27 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, $21
billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year
bonds on Thursday.
Goldberg said the upcoming auction of 30-year debt may have
pressured yields on 30-year bonds earlier in the session.
Traders tend to sell debt ahead of auctions in anticipation of
buying it back at cheaper prices.
U.S. three-year Treasury notes were last up 2/32
in price to yield 1.01 percent, from 1.04 percent late Friday.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up
2/32 in price to yield 2.44 percent, from 2.45 percent late
Friday.
U.S. 30-year bonds were last down 1/32 to yield
3.14 percent, from 3.13 percent late Friday.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks rose to extend the previous
session's rally, with the benchmark S&P 500 stock index
last up 0.35 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)