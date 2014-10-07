* German industrial output falls 4 percent in August

* IMF cuts global growth forecast

* U.S. to sell $27 billion in three-year notes

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Oct 7 U.S. Treasuries yields fell for the second straight session Tuesday, with benchmark yields hitting their lowest in over a month, after fresh signs of economic weakness in Germany and a lower International Monetary Fund global growth forecast fueled safe-haven bids.

German industrial production plunged 4.0 percent in August, the Economy Ministry said, the biggest drop since January 2009, raising concerns that Europe's largest economy is running out of steam. The data came a day after weak German industrial orders and euro zone investor sentiment data.

The IMF cut its global economic growth forecasts to 3.3 percent this year and 3.8 percent next year from forecasts in July of 3.4 and 4 percent, respectively.

"Investors are realizing that you can't have a situation where the U.S. is decoupling from the weakness that is blatantly obvious in the rest of the world," said George Goncalves, head of rates strategy for Nomura Securities in New York.

Traders have begun bracing for the end of the Federal Reserve's massive bond-buying program this month, and concern that the Fed could be exiting at a time of weak global growth has stoked worries, said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

Treasuries yields remained lower on the day despite U.S. Labor Department data showing U.S. job openings rose to 4.835 million in August from 4.605 million in July.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 10/32 in price to yield 2.39 percent, from a yield of 2.43 percent late Monday. The yield hit a session low of 2.38 percent, its lowest since Sept. 2.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 19/32 to yield 3.10 percent, from a yield of 3.13 percent late Monday.

U.S. seven-year notes were last up 7/32 to yield 2.10 percent, from a yield of 2.13 percent late Monday. That yield was up slightly from a session low of 2.088 percent, which marked the lowest level in over a month.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $27 billion in three-year notes at 1 pm (1700 GMT), the first batch of this week's $61 billion in new supply. The Treasury will sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds Thursday.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks fell, pressured by the weak German economic data. The benchmark S&P 500 was last down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)