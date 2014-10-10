* Concerns over global growth push yields lower
* 30-year yields not far from over one-year lows
* Short-dated yields stable on short-covering
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. long-dated Treasuries
yields edged lower on Friday on persisting concerns over global
economic growth, while short-dated yields were stable on
short-covering after this week's dovish Federal Reserve meeting
minutes.
Weak German economic data and the International Monetary
Fund's third cut to its global growth forecasts this year have
ignited fears about the health of overseas economies this week,
and fueled some safe-haven bids for U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
Friday.
"The price action is a continuation largely of the strength
that we've been having," said David Ader, head of government
bond strategy at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut, in
reference to a climb in 30-year bond prices, which in turn, have
lowered yields from 3.38 percent less than a month ago to 3.05
percent on Friday.
He attributed the latest dip in yields to the lingering
worries about global economic growth. Alarmed by faltering euro
zone growth, top finance officials from around the globe on
Friday were expected to press their European peers for action to
avert a recession and ward off deflation.
Prices were stable for Treasuries with maturities ranging
from one to three years, supported by traders buying back those
notes they had bet against, or shorted, in the run-up to
Wednesday's Fed minutes.
The traders' expectation that the minutes would show a more
hawkish tilt on raising interest rates failed to materialize.
Their repurchase of the bonds is a process known as short
covering.
"What we're seeing is short-sellers losing conviction," said
Boris Rjavinski, an interest rate strategist at UBS in New
York,
The Labor Department said Friday U.S. import prices fell 0.5
percent in September as the cost of petroleum products declined
and a strong dollar made it cheaper for Americans to buy goods
from the European Union. Export prices fell 0.2 percent during
the month.
Import prices fell less than the 0.7 percent forecast of
economists, however, according to a Reuters poll, and analysts
said the data had little impact on Treasuries yields. Ader of
CRT Capital said the data was predictable given the dollar's
strength.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 3/32 in price to yield 2.31 percent, from a yield of 2.327
percent late Thursday, which marked its lowest closing yield
since mid-June 2013.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 9/32 to
yield 3.05 percent, from a yield of 3.063 percent late Thursday.
The latest yield was not far from Thursday's session low yield
of 3.029 percent, which marked the lowest level since May 2013.
U.S. three-year notes were last roughly flat in
price to yield 0.91 percent, from a yield of 0.92 percent late
Thursday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.44 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)