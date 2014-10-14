* Longer-dated yields at lowest since first half of 2013
* Weak German data, forecasts stoke recession fears in
Europe
* Benchmark 10-year yield may ease more, strategist says
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Oct 14 U.S. Treasuries prices jumped
on Tuesday in a rally driven by anxieties about a slowing global
economy that knocked 30-year bond yields below 3 percent for the
first time since May 2013.
Investors who had bet on rising U.S. interest rates scrambled
to cover short positions with bond purchases as Treasury yields
tumbled, strategists said.
"We have seen speculators cover up their shorts in euro
dollars, two-year futures, as well as five-year futures, over
the last two weeks," said Natan Magid, strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in New York. "We had a short-covering rally."
In their first cash-market dealings since Friday, because
of the U.S. Columbus Day holiday on Monday, traders boosted
prices sharply and took the 30-year to a low yield
of 2.929 percent. The long bond were last up 1-18/32 to yield
2.957 percent.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year touched a low of
2.176 percent. Prices later eased and the issue was last
yielding 2.20 percent on a 29/32 rise in price.
"The early decline was catching up to yesterday, when the
cash was closed," said Lou Brien, strategist at DRW Trading in
Chicago. "In part, it's the stock market; in part, it's Ebola;
in part its the end of QE (the Federal Reserve's bond-buying
program)."
Wall Street, which was open for business on Monday, appeared
on Tuesday to be reversing a three-day losing streak that was
the worst in three years for the Standard & Poor's 500 index of
major American companies. Prices were last up 0.20 percent.
Concerns the euro zone would fall into recession intensified
after a private gauge of German business in October, released
earlier on Tuesday, turned negative for the first time in nearly
two years.
Adding to worries about the euro zone's biggest economy was
the German Economy Ministry's cutting of its forecasts for
domestic growth to 1.2 percent in 2014 and 1.3 percent in 2015.
Yields on the 10-year note may decline further, given that
its yield on Tuesday dipped below 2.20 percent, according to
Brien.
"That's half way back from the high we made at the end of
last year to the low of the entire move down at 1.39," Brien
said. "If we should establish ourselves under that, close under
it today or during the next few days, that could signal a move
down to 2 percent on the 10-year."
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Additional Reporting
by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)