By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Oct 15 U.S. Treasuries prices jumped on Wednesday, rising sharply for a second day on disappointing U.S. economic data that aggravated widening worries about a global slowdown.

Prices of 30-year Treasuries rose more than 2 points and were yielding 2.834 percent, a level last seen during May 2013.

Benchmark 10-year notes added 1-11/32 in price and were yielding 2.054 percent, the lowest since May 2013 and below a 2.08 percent level viewed as a key price support by some institutional investors.

"There was a trifecta of weak data this morning: several disappointments in sales, manufacturing and prices," said Kim Rupert, managing director of Action Economics in San Francisco. "That's just adding to the fear of a global slowdown. And then the price action is being exacerbated by the Ebola fears."

Yields rose sharply in early New York trading after the U.S. Commerce Department reported that U.S. retail sales declined 0.3 percent in September, a surprisingly cautionary sign for the strength of consumer demand seen as central to hopes for U.S. growth.

Other U.S. economic reports signaled weakness in prices that American producers get. (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York)