By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, Oct 16 U.S. Treasuries price rose again on Thursday, as worried investors sought shelter from sliding stock markets and shrugged off unexpectedly low weekly jobless claims that signaled America's labor markets were improving.

Benchmark 10-year notes, which added as many as three points in price during a fear-driven rally on Wednesday, were up on Thursday by 8/32 to yield 2.06 percent in early New York trade.

Yields dipped below 2 percent in earlier overseas dealings, but were still above 17-month lows touched on Wednesday.

"There is just no confidence on where the economy is headed, where the risks are," said Stan Shipley, fixed-income strategist at ISI Group in New York. "So people are just hiding here in Treasuries. There is a state of panic in all capital markets."

World markets tumbled for a second day on Thursday, hurt by concerns about the world economy. European stock markets slumped and Wall Street indices opened down one percent.

Thirty-year Treasuries shot up by more than 5 points on Wednesday before settling back and were up again on Thursday. The long bond last traded up 19/32 and yielded 2.851 percent. On Friday, the maturity yielded 3.015 percent.

Treasuries prices reacted little to a U.S. Labor Department report that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to a 14-year low last week. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 23,000 to a seasonally adjusted 264,000, its lowest level since 2000.

"This reading we got here of 264 (thousand) is a solid reading and a leading indicator that suggests you should get a good jobs report on November 7," Shipley said. "You'd think with that news Treasury yields should be going up but they're not, because no body has any confidence as to what is happening here." (Reporting By Michael Connor in New York)