* China Q3 growth slowest since 2009 but less weak vs
forecast
* ECB mulls buying corporate bonds to help euro zone -
Reuters
* Gains in European stock prices pares safety bids for U.S.
bonds
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 21 U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as less worrisome data on China and a report on the
European Central Bank possibly moving to buy regional corporate
bonds allayed some concerns about the global economy and reduced
safe-haven bids for low-risk government debt.
A rebound in European stock prices on the Reuters report
about the ECB following Monday's drop and a higher open on Wall
Street on upbeat earnings from iPhone maker Apple also
put selling pressure on the Treasuries market.
Still, lingering concerns about the sluggish growth
worldwide and anxiety about the spread of Ebola and the Islamic
State conflict in the Middle East have mitigated the initial
selling in U.S. bonds, analysts said.
"Things are not doom and gloom out there. The ECB story
catapulted us down from the highs of the day," said Justin
Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
Official data showed China grew 7.3 percent in the third
quarter from a year ago, the slowest pace since the first
quarter of 2009 but slightly above the 7.2 percent forecast
among analysts. Other domestic data released on Tuesday
reinforced the view the growth rate of the world's second
biggest economy is cooling.
As traders speculate what Beijing might do to achieve its
growth target, sources told Reuters the ECB is considering
buying corporate bonds on the open market in a bid to stimulate
the region's financial system and make the economy avert
deflation. An ECB spokesman said the ECB has not made a decision
on such purchases.
As other major central banks seek methods to bolster their
economies, in recent days a few U.S. Federal Reserve officials
have urged patience before considering moving away from a
near-zero interest rate policy with domestic inflation stuck
below the Fed's 2 percent goal.
Moreover, after the volatile trading that briefly drove the
30-year Treasury bond up 6 points last Wednesday, investors are
reticent to make big bets in advance of the Federal Open Market
Committee meeting next Tuesday and Wednesday.
"A lot of pain happened. The impetus to trade is lower,"
said Jason Brady, portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment
Management in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields
were 10/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.220
percent, up nearly 4 basis points from Monday.
Last Wednesday the 10-year yield tumbled to a 16-month low
of 1.865 percent as anxiety about global growth triggered a
stampede of buying in Treasuries to exit short bets against
them.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)