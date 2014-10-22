* U.S. CPI rose 0.1 pct in Sept after falling in August
* Longer-dated yields highest in a week, 30-year above 3 pct
* TIPS inflation breakeven rates rise briefly ahead of
supply
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 22 U.S. Treasuries prices fell for
second day on Wednesday as data showed a mild rebound in
domestic consumer prices in September, reducing some bets the
Federal Reserve might delay possible plans to raise policy rates
in 2015.
Worries about disinflation at home and deflation in Europe
have stoked expectations that U.S. policymakers will stick with
a near-zero interest rate policy for a longer period of time in
an effort to support a subpar economic recovery.
The Federal Open Market Committee will meet next Tuesday and
Wednesday.
The U.S. Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index
(CPI), the government's broadest inflation gauge, edged up 0.1
percent last month after falling 0.2 percent in August.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a flat reading in
September.
"It's a bit encouraging that there's some healthy
inflationary pressure in the economy," said Jennifer Vail, head
of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in
Portland, Oregon.
Top Fed officials have maintained a 2 percent goal on
domestic inflation.
This less dire view on inflation spurred selling in
Treasuries, sending benchmark yields to their
highest in a week near 2.25 percent and 30-year yields
above 3 percent in early U.S. trading.
A week ago, the 10-year yield tumbled to a 16-month low of
1.865 percent in volatile trading as anxiety about global growth
triggered a stampede of Treasuries buying to exit short bets
against them.
The September CPI report also helped Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities, whose principal and interest
payments are adjusted against the CPI. The yield gaps between
TIPS and regular Treasuries, or inflation breakeven rates, have
widened from their narrowest levels since 2011 set during last
week's market sell-off.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, a measure
of investors' longer-term inflation expectations, ended little
changed on the day at 1.91 percent after rising to 1.94 percent
earlier.
"There's nothing here to fan the flame about inflation or
disinflation. We didn't get a huge rebound here," said Com
Crocker, managing director of government and agency securities
trading at Mesirow Financial in New York, said of the September
CPI data.
Interest rates futures suggested traders briefly priced in a
44 percent chance the Fed might raise rates in September 2015
before dialing back to 40 percent, according to CME FedWatch.
They had priced in a 42 percent chance on Tuesday.
The recovery in TIPS faces near-term resistance as the
Treasury Department intends to sell $7 billion in 30-year TIPS
at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Thursday.
On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasuries were 7/32
lower in price with a yield of 2.232 percent, up 2 basis points
from Tuesday's close.
The 30-year Treasuries bond was down 11/32 in price,
yielding 3.004 percent, up 2 basis points from late Tuesday.
