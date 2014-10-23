* U.S. continued claims fall to lowest since late 2000

* Business data in Europe, China show mild improvement

* U.S. to reopen 30-year TIPS issue with additional $7 billion

* U.S. to sell $93 bln fixed-rate debt, $15 bln 2-year FRN (Updates market action, adds quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 23 U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday to their highest levels in nearly two weeks as stronger overseas data on business activity reduced jitters about a year-end slowdown in the global economy, sparking a rally in stocks and paring safehaven demand for bonds.

Benchmark yields were on track to rise for a third straight session to above 2.50 percent, supported by data showing U.S. continued jobless claims fell to 2.35 million in the week ended Oct. 11, which was the lowest since December 2000.

The ongoing decline in Americans receiving unemployment benefits signaled some of them might have returned to work and that the labor market is firming.

Thursday's other domestic data generally supported the view of a moderate U.S. economic expansion, which would not warrant the Federal Reserve to raise policy rates any sooner than mid-2015, analysts said.

Earlier, private gauges on business activities in Europe and China showed modest improvement in early October.

"There has been an ease of fear. We are in a slow-growing economy. We are plugging along," said Ellis Phifer, senior market analyst at Raymond James in Memphis.

Against this economic backdrop, upbeat company results propelled Wall Street shares higher with the Standard & Poor's 500 index gaining 1.4 percent midday Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were 14/32 lower in price to yield 2.280 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Wednesday.

The 10-year yield has risen some 40 basis points since dropping to a 16-month low of 1.865 percent last Wednesday.

The 30-year Treasury bond traded 28/32 lower for a yield of 3.045 percent, up 4 basis points from Wednesday.

At 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the Treasury Department will add $7 billion to an existing 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Security it originally issued in February.

In the "when-issued" market, traders expect the additional 30-year TIPS supply to sell at a yield of 0.974 percent, lower than a yield of 1.116 percent at a reopening in June. This 30-year TIPS fetched a yield of 1.495 percent in February.

TIPS have fared poorly since September on anxiety about disinflation in the United States. Longer-term inflation expectations as measured by the yield gaps between TIPS and regular Treasuries declined to their lowest since 2011 last week before a mild recovery this week.

Some analysts said the latest 30-year TIPS supply should attract bargain-minded investors.

"They should do okay, or else people are getting quite spooked by falling inflation expectations," said Jonathan Gibbs, head of real returns at Standard Life Investments in Edinburgh.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $93 billion in fixed-rate debt and $15 billion in two-year floating-rate notes next week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao and W Simon)