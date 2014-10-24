NEW YORK Oct 24 U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier gains mid-morning Thursday as demand for low-risk government debt decreased on news that a nurse in Dallas who contracted Ebola is now free of the virus.

Investors have been nervous that the spreading of the virus would hurt the U.S. economy as people would stop going out and spending on activities such as dining at restaurants and going to movies.

Nina Pham, who contracted the disease while treating a man who later died of Ebola in a Dallas hospital, had been undergoing treatment at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland, since Oct. 16.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded up 4/32 in price with a yield of 2.262 percent, down 1.6 basis points from late on Thursday.

On the Chicago Board of Trade, Dec 10-year Treasury futures last traded at 127-5/32, compared with 127-9/32 before news about Pham began circulating. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)