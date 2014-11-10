* U.S. Treasury to sell $26 billion in three-year notes

* Sale is first of $66 billion in new supply this week

* Traders take profits after Friday's rally

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 10 U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Monday after traders took some profits following a recent rally in anticipation of this week's upcoming $66 billion supply of new U.S. government debt.

Traders sold some safe-haven Treasuries after prices extended last Friday's rally in early U.S. trading. Analysts said traders sold with the aim of buying them back at lower prices at the Treasury's auctions this week.

"There's certainly some impetus for profit-taking after Friday's rally," said Edward Acton, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut. "The auctions are going to be the lone liquidity moments for the Treasury curve this week," he added.

The U.S. Treasury will sell $26 billion in three-year notes at 1 p.m. (1800 GMT), and will sell $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields, which move inversely to prices, hit nearly two-week lows of 2.273 percent earlier Monday, extending last Friday's rally following news of weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs growth in October. Analysts attributed part of the latest drop in yields to data showing low inflation in China last month.

The profit-taking was modest, however, as a lack of new U.S. economic data and Tuesday's Veterans Day holiday kept some traders from taking significant new positions, analysts said.

"A combination of upcoming supply and the holiday has created a soft price situation in the market this morning," said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down 4/32 in price to yield 2.33 percent. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 5/32 to yield 3.06 percent after hitting a session low of 3.015 percent, the lowest since Oct. 30. U.S. three-year notes were last down 1/32 to yield 0.95 percent.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks edged slightly higher, with the benchmark S&P 500 stock index last up 0.24 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)