* Treasuries attract safe-haven bids on overseas worries

* U.S. to sell $24 billion in 10-year notes

* Trading volume set to stabilize after U.S. holiday

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday as lingering concerns about economic growth overseas drove demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt, but remaining auctions of U.S. government debt limited gains.

Traders reentered the U.S. bond market after thin trading Monday and a market close on Tuesday for the Veterans Day holiday and found reason to seek safe-haven Treasuries due to ongoing concerns over economic weakness in Europe, analysts said.

"The Treasury market continues to be the beneficiary of the uncertainty going on," said Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova Scotia in New York. "The money just flows to the safety and security of the U.S."

Analysts said recent weak European economic data and the continued threat of disinflation in the region spurred traders who had taken profits on U.S. Treasuries ahead of Tuesday's holiday to reenter the U.S. government debt market with greater confidence.

In morning U.S. trading, 528,000 contracts of December 10-year T-note futures changed hands, already marking roughly half of Monday's volume and suggesting more normal levels relative to recent days.

The U.S. Treasury's remaining auctions of this week's $66 billion in total new supply of U.S. government debt limited gains, however. The Treasury will sell $24 billion in 10-year notes at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT) and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

"The bond market seems to be focused more on the auctions this week," said Sharon Stark, fixed income strategist at DA Davidson in St. Petersburg, Florida. Analysts said Treasuries prices would likely dip ahead of the auctions as traders seek to sell U.S. government debt with the aim of buying it back at cheaper prices.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 9/32 to yield 2.32 percent, from a yield of 2.36 percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 23/32 to yield 3.05 percent from a yield of 3.09 percent late Monday.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks opened lower a day after the Dow and S&P 500 closed at record highs for a fifth straight session. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down 0.16 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Galloway)