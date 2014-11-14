* U.S. retail sales, consumer sentiment data better than
expected
* Data hints at more hawkish Fed
* Long-dated prices rise on higher yields versus Europe
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 14 U.S. short-dated Treasuries
prices dipped on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. retail
sales data hinted at a more hawkish Federal Reserve, while
longer-dated Treasuries prices rose as some buyers stepped in to
pick up higher U.S. yields.
Retail sales, which account for about one-third of consumer
spending, rose 0.3 percent in October, Commerce Department data
showed. Sales rose 0.5 percent when stripping out volatile
elements such as gasoline, autos, building materials and food
services.
The overall figure was stronger than expectations for a 0.2
percent rise seen in a Reuters poll of economists.
"It's a very key number, it shows the health of consumers
and plays a part in GDP, and the Fed is definitely looking at
it," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor
Fitzgerald in New York. Short-dated Treasury notes are viewed as
most vulnerable to the Fed's first hike in interest rates from
rock-bottom levels.
In addition, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's
preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment
for this month came in at 89.4, the highest reading since July
2007. Short-dated Treasury notes held their losses after the
data.
U.S. 30-year Treasury prices rose slightly as some buyers
took advantage of higher yields in the United States compared to
Europe. German 10-year bund yields dipped slightly to 0.79
percent despite better-than-expected euro zone
growth data.
"You get a very substantial yield pickup while still buying
safe Treasuries," said Kim Rupert, managing director at Action
Economics in San Francisco.
Treasuries yields remained in a narrow range, however.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 1/32 in price to yield 2.35 percent, roughly unchanged from
late Thursday. Five-year notes were last down 2/32 to
yield 1.64 percent, from a yield of 1.62 percent late Thursday.
The yield hit a one-week high of 1.667 earlier in the session.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up 8/32 to
yield 3.06 percent, from a yield of 3.08 percent late Thursday.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 0.18 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)