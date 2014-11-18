* U.S. PPI rises unexpectedly but core stays tame
* Bund yields near record lows also weigh on U.S. yields
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 18 U.S. Treasury debt yields fell
on Tuesday after a core inflation measure showed just a tepid
rise in prices last month, which suggested the Federal Reserve
could take its time raising interest rates.
Yields, which move inversely to prices, were much lower
following the release of the U.S. producer prices data but edged
up from their troughs, indicating a market lacking any strong
conviction trade.
German Bund yields hovering near record lows have also
weighed on yields of their U.S. counterparts, with benchmark
U.S. yields declining in three of the last four sessions.
U.S. data on Tuesday showed producer prices unexpectedly
rose in October, but a broader measure, which excludes food,
energy and trade services, remained benign, inching up just 0.1
percent last month.
"The headline PPI is a little bit stronger, but what I think
people are waiting for is whether there is any pass-through to
consumers so we'll get to see that this Thursday when CPI comes
out," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist, at U.S.
Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City. "That would be a more
accurate gauge of inflationary pressures."
In late trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
were last up 4/32 in price to yield 2.32 percent
from 2.34 percent late Monday. Five-year notes were
up 2/32, yielding 1.61 percent.
Heckman also cited the somewhat mixed sales reports from
some of U.S. retailers such as Macy's and Home Depot, and there
are some questions about whether or not it's going to be a
strong Christmas retail season.
"Retailer sales were okay at best, but they're not blow-out
numbers," he said.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds, meanwhile, were up
7/32, with a yield of 3.04 percent, from 3.06 percent at the
close on Monday.
David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital
in Stamford, Connecticut, said while the United States looks in
decent shape compared to the euro zone and Japan, the monetary
policies for these countries reflected the fact their economies
cannot stand on their own two feet.
"This may help explain why yields remain so low in general
and specific to the U.S., reflect the global influence as much
if not more than the pure domestic story," said Ader.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James
Dalgleish)