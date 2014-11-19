* U.S. housing starts rise for a second month in October
* Fed minutes likely to show upbeat take on economy
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 19 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose
on Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from the latest
Federal Reserve meeting, which investors believed would show a
central bank optimistic about the U.S. economy and ready to
raise interest rates next year.
Treasuries were also pressured by the expected new issuance
of Alibaba Group Holding's $8 billion corporate bond deal,
traders said. Asset managers are selling Treasuries to make way
for the Alibaba deal.
For now though, the focus has been on the Fed minutes to be
released later in the session. Investors want to find out if the
comments of the Fed committee members in the minutes affirm the
more hawkish policy statement released more than two weeks ago.
"There's selling ahead of the Fed minutes," said Tom di
Galoma, head of credit and rates trading at ED&F Man in New
York. "There's a lot of pressure on the Fed to raise rates. And
the consensus is that the Fed is looking to raise rates. Whether
they do it or not is another question."
In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
notes were down 4/32 in price to yield 2.33 percent
from 2.32 percent late Tuesday. Five-year notes were
down 4/32, yielding 1.63 percent.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were down 8/32 in
price, with a yield of 3.05 percent, from 3.04 percent at the
close on Tuesday.
Benchmark 10-year note and 30-year bond yields hit session
highs after data showed starts for U.S. single-family homes rose
for a second straight month in October and overall building
permits approached a 6-1/2-year high.
But Craig Dismuke, chief economist at Vining Sparks in
Memphis, Tennessee, was not as upbeat on the housing sector,
although he noted that the stronger-than-expected permits boded
well for next month's housing data.
He said since mortgage rates started to rise last May,
almost every housing metric has flat-lined.
"We are on track for home price increases slowing to about 3
percent by year end," Dismuke said. "The Fed has to be cautious
to not allow longer-term rates to rise because the housing
recovery has stalled with this very small increase in mortgage
rates."
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)