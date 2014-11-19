* U.S. housing starts rise for a second month in October
* Fed minutes viewed as slightly dovish
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 19 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose
on Wednesday as minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting gave
no fresh insight to change the market's view that U.S. interest
rates are headed higher next year.
Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, initially
trimmed gains as the headlines from the Fed minutes showed a
slightly dovish bent, according George Goncalves, head of U.S.
rates strategy at Nomura Securities in New York.
But yields started rising again soon after, suggesting
investors did not get any strong motivation from the Fed minutes
to stop selling.
The minutes showed that after debate, Fed policy makers
opted not to issue a statement reflecting financial market
volatility and a weakening global economy.
"On balance, the Fed's statement, released at the conclusion
of its Oct. 29 meeting was surprisingly hawkish, a tone that was
not maintained in today's minutes from that same meeting," said
Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington.
"And while little in the way of new news or details were
provided in these minutes, the slightly less hawkish tone than
many were expecting resulted in Treasury yields and the dollar
moving slightly lower" briefly after the minutes were released.
Treasuries were also pressured by the expected $8-billion
corporate bond deal from Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba
Group Holding. Asset managers are selling Treasuries to make way
for the Alibaba deal.
Alibaba is looking to sell up to seven tranches including
three, five, seven, 10 and 20-year fixed rate tranches, and
three and five year floating rate notes.
In late trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes
were down 8/32 in price to yield 2.35 percent from
2.32 percent late Tuesday. Five-year notes were down
4/32, yielding 1.64 percent.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were down 15/32 in
price, with a yield of 3.07 percent, from 3.04 percent at the
close on Tuesday.
Benchmark 10-year note and 30-year bond yields earlier hit
session highs after data showed starts for U.S. single-family
homes rose for a second straight month in October and overall
building permits approached a 6-1/2-year high.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)