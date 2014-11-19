* U.S. housing starts rise for a second month in October

* Fed minutes viewed as slightly dovish

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Nov 19 U.S. Treasury debt yields rose on Wednesday as minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting gave no fresh insight to change the market's view that U.S. interest rates are headed higher next year.

Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, initially trimmed gains as the headlines from the Fed minutes showed a slightly dovish bent, according George Goncalves, head of U.S. rates strategy at Nomura Securities in New York.

But yields started rising again soon after, suggesting investors did not get any strong motivation from the Fed minutes to stop selling.

The minutes showed that after debate, Fed policy makers opted not to issue a statement reflecting financial market volatility and a weakening global economy.

"On balance, the Fed's statement, released at the conclusion of its Oct. 29 meeting was surprisingly hawkish, a tone that was not maintained in today's minutes from that same meeting," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

"And while little in the way of new news or details were provided in these minutes, the slightly less hawkish tone than many were expecting resulted in Treasury yields and the dollar moving slightly lower" briefly after the minutes were released.

Treasuries were also pressured by the expected $8-billion corporate bond deal from Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding. Asset managers are selling Treasuries to make way for the Alibaba deal.

Alibaba is looking to sell up to seven tranches including three, five, seven, 10 and 20-year fixed rate tranches, and three and five year floating rate notes.

In late trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were down 8/32 in price to yield 2.35 percent from 2.32 percent late Tuesday. Five-year notes were down 4/32, yielding 1.64 percent.

U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were down 15/32 in price, with a yield of 3.07 percent, from 3.04 percent at the close on Tuesday.

Benchmark 10-year note and 30-year bond yields earlier hit session highs after data showed starts for U.S. single-family homes rose for a second straight month in October and overall building permits approached a 6-1/2-year high. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)