* U.S. core CPI rises, helps yields rise a bit
* U.S. jobless claims fall, also encouraging
* But China, Europe data still big factor in Treasuries
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Nov 20 U.S. Treasury debt prices rose
on Thursday, as investors sought the safety of government bonds
amid concerns about global growth following weak manufacturing
data from China and Europe.
Global stocks fell as a result, with risk appetite
diminishing and pushing yields in safe-haven German bunds and
U.S. Treasuries to the day's lows.
Data showing increased underlying U.S. inflation pressures
last month and lower initial weekly jobless claims helped yields
edge higher. But pessimistic data out of Europe and China
outweighed the impact of sturdy U.S. data.
"This one snapshot of inflation doesn't undo all the
potential headwinds in China, Japan, and Europe and certainly
we'll wait and see if this becomes a trend rather than the
exception," said Tyler Tucci, Treasury strategist, at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
"It's a step in the right direction, but a step is all it
is."
In mid-morning trading, benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
notes were up 10/32 in price to yield 2.31 percent
from 2.36 percent late Wednesday. Five-year notes
were up 5/32, yielding 1.60 percent.
U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were up 22/32 in
price, with a yield of 3.02 percent, from 3.07 percent at the
close on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year note and 30-year bond yields rose from the
day's lows after data showed the core consumer price index,
which excludes food and energy, rose 0.2 percent, the largest
increase in five months.
A separate report showed first-time applications for
unemployment benefits fell 2,000 to a seasonally adjusted
291,000 last week, staying below the 300,000 threshold for a
10th straight week.
"We have an improving labor market and a very subdued
inflation situation," said Kim Rupert, director of fixed income
at Action Economics in San Francisco.
"And it seems that even though the jobless numbers and some
of the other economic data are pointing to the Fed hiking rates
sooner rather than later, the inflation data remain too soft for
them to hike rates."
Global markets were roiled earlier on reports showing
weaker-than-expected manufacturing output in the euro zone and
China's factory output contracting for the first time in six
months. .
(Additional reporting by Michael Connor; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)