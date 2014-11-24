* Bid-to-cover at two-year note auction high
* Volume low ahead of U.S. Thanksgiving holiday
* Month-end buying supports prices
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 24 U.S. Treasury debt prices edged
higher on Monday after strong bidding at the Treasury's auction
of two-year notes and demand ahead of month-end, while low
volume and a lack of market-moving economic data capped gains.
Overall bidding, measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, came in
at 3.71 in the Treasury's sale of $28 billion in two-year notes.
That marked the highest level since December and helped push
benchmark and 30-year Treasury yields, which move inversely to
prices, to one-week lows.
"It's certainly very difficult to interpret it as a hawkish
vote on Fed policy," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond
strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut, on the
strong bidding at Monday's auction.
Shorter-dated Treasuries prices are expected to be most
vulnerable to a highly-anticipated hike in rates from the
Federal Reserve.
"Participation and willingness to fight the price action is
limited given the holiday and lack of data," he said on the
modest price gains across Treasury maturities after the auction.
The U.S. Treasury still has $13 billion in two-year floating
rate notes, $35 billion in five-year notes and $29 billion in
seven-year notes on tap this week. The U.S. bond market will be
closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Analysts also said there was some demand for U.S. Treasuries
ahead of month-end, when investors seek to rebalance their
portfolios.
Treasuries yields remained in their recent narrow range on
the lack of significant economic data or insight into Fed
policy, said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney
Montgomery Scott LLC in Philadelphia.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 3/32 in price. The yield dipped to 2.30 percent, from 2.32
percent late on Friday and hovered near the one-week low. U.S.
30-year Treasury bonds were last up 4/32 in price.
The yield slipped to 3.01 percent from 3.02 percent late on
Friday and also hovered near a one-week low.
Two-year note prices were last roughly flat in
price to yield 0.5 percent.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 U.S. stock
index closed up 0.29 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Paul Simao and David
Gregorio)