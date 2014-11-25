* Analysts cite major buyer of 30-year bonds
* Strong demand at five-year note auction
* Low yields overseas underpin U.S. Treasury demand
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on
Tuesday, with long-dated ones hitting their lowest in over a
month, after a strong auction of five-year notes and a single
major bid for long-dated U.S. debt.
Month-end buying of Treasury notes boosted demand at the
Treasury's auction of $35 billion in five-year notes, analysts
said. Yields had previously fallen after record-low yields
overseas pushed more buyers into the U.S. bond market.
"It was a vote of confidence in U.S. bonds versus other
sovereign fixed income instruments," said Tyler Tucci, Treasury
strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, on the
strong bidding. He said the demand led other Treasuries yields
to drop in tandem.
Overall bidding at the auction, as measured by the
bid-to-cover ratio, was 2.91, the highest since March.
Analysts said that a spike in volume in Treasury futures
contracts at 2:06 p.m. EST (1906 GMT) and in the iShares 20-plus
Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund at 2:07 p.m. EST
(1907 GMT) was likely the result of a single major buyer of the
ETF.
The move pushed 30-year Treasury bond yields to 2.964
percent, their lowest since Oct. 22. Benchmark 10-year yields
hit 2.26 percent in the wake of the move, the lowest in nearly a
month.
"It was one very significant trade," said Justin
Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in
Chicago.
Treasuries yields reversed course after slipping slightly in
morning trading following an upward revision to third-quarter
U.S. gross domestic product growth.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 14/32 in price to yield 2.26 percent, from a yield of 2.31
percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last up one point in price to yield 2.97 percent, from a
yield of 3.02 percent late Monday.
U.S. five-year notes were last up 5/32 to yield
1.57 percent, near a one-week low of 1.568 percent touched after
the auction.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed down 0.12 percent
after soft readings on consumer confidence and house prices.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)