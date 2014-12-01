* Prices up after six winning sessions
* Overseas data bolster U.S. bond prices
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. Treasuries on Monday
extended a six-session rally, with prices rising on tumbling oil
prices and worries about global growth.
Softer German economic data and a credit downgrade of Japan
also fueled the gains in Treasuries, which are coming off a
strong performance in November.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up 5/32
to 100.25 to yield 2.1762 percent versus 2.196 percent on
Friday.
"The news overseas has been bullish for Treasuries," said
Jake Lowery, a portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management
in Atlanta. "The weaker numbers out of Germany and the downgrade
of Japanese government has put some pressure on risk markets."
Wall Street dropped in early trading, and the MSCI world
equity index fell 0.83 percent to 422.29.
German manufacturing activity shrank in November at the
fastest rate in 17 months, a survey showed, and Moody's
Investors Service downgraded Japan's sovereign debt by one notch
to A1.
Brent oil prices sank below $68 a barrel before recovering,
and were last up 97 cents at $71.12 a barrel.
Treasuries trimmed price gains after the release of U.S.
manufacturing data, with the long bond last off 1/32
to yield 2.9128 percent.
The 30-year's softness may linger until its yield tops 3
percent, according to Lowery.
"Below 3 percent, yield-based buyers of very long dated cash
flows tend to have a little bit less interest," Lowery said.
"The market may be losing one of the pillars that helped it out.
In November, long-dated U.S. Treasuries bonds posted strong
returns, up nearly 3 percent, beating the Standard & Poor's 500
at 2.45 percent. Barclays' 20+ year Treasuries index has risen
23.5 percent year-to-date vs S&P's 11.9 percent.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)