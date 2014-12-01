* Prices turn down after six winning sessions
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Dec 1 U.S. Treasuries ended a
six-session rally on Monday, with prices surrendering early
gains and turning down on profit-taking ahead of Friday's key
U.S. unemployment report.
A credit downgrade of Japan had fueled early gains in
Treasuries on Monday, threatening to extend the rally, which has
been built on falling oil prices and concerns about global
growth. Brent oil prices sank to five-year lows before
recovering to gain 3.3 percent.
Traders attributed the move to profit-taking, after several
days of gains and a strong November, ahead of market-moving data
including U.S. auto sales, service-sector sentiment and Friday's
November jobs report.
Prices of 30-year debt swung widely, with yields
ranging from a low of 2.876 percent at the start of U.S. trading
to a high of 2.95 percent.
The long bond last yielded 2.9487 percent, reflecting a price
decline of 25/32, according to Reuters data.
In November, long-dated U.S. Treasuries bonds posted strong
returns, up nearly 3 percent, beating the Standard & Poor's
500's 2.45 percent. Barclays' 20+ year Treasuries index has
risen 23.5 percent year-to-date vs S&P's 11.9 percent.
"We have had a pretty good run-up," said David Coard, head of
fixed-income trading at Williams Capital Group in New York.
"That often results in people taking profits, or they might
think Treasuries are a little rich and may be selling short."
Investors were also anxiously eyeing Friday's monthly U.S.
jobless report. Economists polled by Reuters see a November
jobless rate of 5.8 percent, unchanged from October.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last off
6/32 and yielding 2.2165 percent versus 2.196 percent on Friday.
Yields on the 10-year had been as low as 2.15 percent before
the release of ISM data showing a slowdown in America's
manufacturing sector in November.
German manufacturing activity shrank in November at the
fastest rate in 17 months, a survey showed, and Moody's
Investors Service downgraded Japan's sovereign debt by one notch
to A1.
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Nick
Zieminski)