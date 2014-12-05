* U.S. hiring last month best since early 2012
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK Dec 5 U.S. Treasuries prices dropped
sharply on Friday after U.S. employers hired more workers in
November than during any month in nearly three years, boosting
expectations for the Fed to raise rates in the first half of
2015.
The robust report caused the yield on U.S. 2-year Treasuries
to rise nearly 9 basis points to its highest since
May 2011, according to Reuters data.
"This supports the view that the Federal Reserve will start
hiking rates in the middle of next year," said Mohamed El-Erian,
chief economic advisor at Allianz in Newport Beach, California.
The jobs figures caused a sharp selloff in short-dated U.S.
Treasuries, and traders shifted bets on Federal Reserve's first
round of interest-rate increases to July 2015, compared with
September 2015 before the report.
That puts traders in line with the November Reuters poll of
primary dealers, the majority of whom see the first
interest-rate increase in June.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was off
16/32 and yielding 2.3136 percent. Yields on 30-year Treasuries
briefly topped 3 percent and were last at 2.9596
percent, reflecting a price decline of 2/32.
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 321,000 last month, the most
since January 2012, the Labor Department said on Friday. The
unemployment rate held steady at a six-year low of 5.8 percent.
In addition, data for September and October were revised to
show 44,000 more jobs created than previously reported.
"It is unequivocally bullish on the U.S. economy," said
Anthony Valeri, fixed-income strategist at LPL Financial in San
Diego. "We'll need more evidence but it definitely contradicts
the low yield environment we have been in."
(Editing by W Simon)