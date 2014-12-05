* U.S. hiring last month best since early 2012
* Two-year yield surges to highest since May 2011
* Traders move up interest rate hike bets to July
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Dec 5 U.S. Treasuries prices dropped
sharply on Friday after U.S. employers hired more workers in
November than during any month in nearly three years, boosting
expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by
mid-2015.
The robust report caused the yield on U.S. 2-year Treasuries
to rise nearly 9 basis points to its highest since
May 2011, according to Reuters data.
"This supports the view that the Federal Reserve will start
hiking rates in the middle of next year," said Mohamed El-Erian,
chief economic advisor at Allianz in Newport Beach, California.
The jobs figures caused a sharp selloff in short-dated U.S.
Treasuries, and traders shifted bets on Federal Reserve's first
round of interest-rate increases to July 2015, compared with
September 2015 before the report.
That puts traders in line with the November Reuters poll of
primary dealers, the majority of whom see the first
interest-rate increase in June.
The yield curve also flattened, with the differential
between the five-year note and the 30-year bond falling to its
lowest since January 2009. Shorter-end trading, especially in
three-year and five-year Treasuries, has been dominated by low
inflation expectations and the slide in world oil prices,
according to Jim Vogel, interest rate strategist at FTN
Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
"Today's big number makes people go, 'Oh, the Fed's out
there'," Vogel said. "So there's this big move up in real
interest rates in threes and fives."
Three-year notes were down 10/32 and five-year
maturities fell 14/32.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury note was off
14/32 and yielding 2.3047 percent. Yields on 30-year Treasuries
briefly topped 3 percent and were last at 2.9683
percent, reflecting a price decline of 6/32. Bond prices fall
when yields rise.
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 321,000 last month, the most
since January 2012, the Labor Department said on Friday. The
unemployment rate held steady at a six-year low of 5.8 percent.
In addition, data for September and October were revised to
show 44,000 more jobs created than previously reported.
"It is unequivocally bullish on the U.S. economy," said
Anthony Valeri, fixed-income strategist at LPL Financial in San
Diego. "We'll need more evidence but it definitely contradicts
the low yield environment we have been in."
