* Fed to hold policy meeting Tues, Wed
* Recent dollar surge seen affecting Fed
* Weaker U.S. data underpins dovish Fed view
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. Treasuries prices rose
on Monday on speculation that the Federal Reserve could take a
more cautious tone at its policy meeting this week given the
recent surge in the U.S. dollar and weakness in U.S. economic
data.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets on
Tuesday and Wednesday and has been widely expected to drop the
word "patient" from its formal statement on the timing of its
first interest rate increase since 2006.
Analysts said the rally in the dollar, which has sent the
greenback up about 24 percent against a basket of currencies
since May, could lead the Fed to reconsider removing the term
given the negative impact of the stronger currency on economic
competitiveness and inflation in the United States.
"Assuming (inflation) is one of the things the Fed is
looking at, it's going to be very difficult to talk hikes," said
Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in Chicago.
Weaker-than-expected economic data on U.S. manufacturing,
industrial output, and housing on Monday bolstered the view that
the Fed could maintain an accommodative stance on monetary
policy.
"If the Fed is truly data dependent, this data doesn't give
them any leeway to go in June. It basically closes that door,"
said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in
New York, in reference to the potential for the Fed to hike
rates in June.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 10/32 in price to yield 2.08 percent, from a yield of 2.11
percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last up 23/32 in price to yield 2.66 percent, from a yield
of 2.69 percent late Friday.
Shorter-dated Treasury prices, which are most vulnerable to
Fed rate shifts, rose slightly before paring gains. U.S.
two-year Treasury notes were last mostly flat in
price to yield 0.641 percent after earlier hitting 0.637
percent, their lowest level since March 6.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks opened higher and the benchmark
S&P 500 rebounded after three weeks of losses, rising
0.87 percent.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)