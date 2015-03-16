* Fed to hold policy meeting Tuesday, Wednesday
* Recent dollar surge seen affecting Fed
* Low volume, U.S. stock rally cap Treasury price gains
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. Treasuries prices edged
higher on Monday on speculation the Federal Reserve could take
a more cautious tone at its policy meeting this week, while low
trading volume and a rally in U.S. stocks capped gains.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meets on
Tuesday and Wednesday and has been widely expected to drop the
word "patient" from its formal statement on the timing of its
first interest rate increase since 2006.
Analysts said the rally in the dollar could lead the Fed to
reconsider removing the term, however, given the negative impact
of the stronger currency on economic competitiveness and
inflation in the United States. The dollar has risen about 24
percent against a basket of currencies since May.
"It's only a matter of time before the Fed will certainly
address the strength of the dollar," said Edward Acton, Treasury
strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
Weaker-than-expected economic data on U.S. manufacturing,
industrial output and housing on Monday bolstered the view the
Fed could maintain an accommodative stance on monetary policy.
"The data today were pretty weak," said David Keeble, global
head of interest rates strategy at Credit Agricole Corporate &
Investment Bank in New York. Fed policymakers "certainly have an
escape route if they need it."
He also noted last week's data showing U.S. retail sales
unexpectedly fell in February.
Reluctance to make significant bets ahead of the Fed's
meeting kept trading subdued and likely exaggerated the modest
gains in Treasuries prices, analysts said. Analysts also said a
rally in riskier U.S. equities capped demand for safe-haven
Treasuries.
Just 686,402 contracts of 10-year T-note futures
changed hands as of 3:47 p.m. ET (1947 GMT), on track for the
lowest daily volume since late December.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
up 6/32 in price to yield 2.09 percent, from a yield of 2.11
percent late Friday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds
were last up 20/32 in price to yield 2.66 percent, from a yield
of 2.69 percent late Friday.
U.S. two-year Treasury notes were last flat in
price to yield 0.653 percent after earlier hitting 0.637
percent, their lowest yield level since March 6.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 was last up 1.3
percent, marking a rebound after three weeks of
losses.
(Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Andre Grenon)