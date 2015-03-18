* Fed drops "patient" from policy statement
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, March 18 U.S. Treasuries yields sank
on Wednesday, with short-dated note yields posting their biggest
daily declines in six years, after investors interpreted the
latest Federal Reserve statement and comments from Fed Chair
Janet Yellen as dovish.
While the Fed moved a step closer to a much-anticipated
first rate hike since 2006 by removing "patient" from its
language after its latest two-day policy meeting, the central
bank said a rate increase remained "unlikely" at its April
meeting and its latest forecasts revealed a more cautious view
of the economic outlook.
The Fed's quarterly summary of economic projections cut its
inflation outlook for 2015 and dramatically lowered its
projected interest rate path, data known as the Fed's "dot
plots."
"The market was expecting a dovish outcome, but this was
more (dovish) than the market expected," said Priya Misra, head
of U.S. rates strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New
York. "Any hawkish interpretation of taking out 'patient' was
eliminated."
Yields on U.S. two- and three-year notes, which are among
those most vulnerable to a Fed rate hike, posted their biggest
one-day declines since mid-March of 2009 and hit their lowest
levels since Feb. 6 at 0.532 percent and 0.894 percent,
respectively.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their lowest since
Feb. 9 of 1.91 percent and marked their biggest one-day yield
decline since mid-September of 2013. U.S. 30-year yields, which
had slipped before the Fed statement on signs of low inflation,
also fell to their lowest level since Feb. 9 of 2.5 percent to
notch their biggest daily decline since April 2013.
"The market right now is not expecting the Fed to raise
rates in April or June, probably not even in September, and that
helped prices across the board," said Dimitri Delis,
fixed-income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
In addition to the shorter-dated notes, yields on Treasuries
maturing in five and seven years also hit their lowest levels
since Feb. 6 at 1.37 percent and 1.69 percent, respectively.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 1-9/32 in
price to yield 1.92 percent, from a yield of 2.06 percent late
Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last up 2-10/32 in
price to yield 2.5 percent, from a yield of 2.62 percent late
Tuesday.
Two-year notes were last up 7/32 in price to
yield 0.56 percent, from a yield of 0.67 percent late Tuesday.
