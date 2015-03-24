* Yields fall as inflation seen likely to stay low
* Yields had risen earlier on higher-than-expected CPI
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 24 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday after briefly spiking on higher-than-expected consumer
price data as investors kept grappling with the likelihood that
the Federal Reserve is unlikely to increase interest rates until
later this year.
Treasuries have gained since last week's Fed statement,
which was more dovish than expected and after the U.S. central
bank cut its inflation outlook and growth forecast.
A majority of Wall Street's top banks now see the Fed
holding off until at least September before raising interest
rates for the first time since 2006.
"There's very little inflation in the system and will
continue to be going forward," said Tom di Galoma, head of rates
and credit trading at ED&F Man Capital Markets in New York. "The
world is gripped with deflation."
The Labor Department said on Tuesday that its Consumer Price
Index increased 0.2 percent last month after falling 0.7 percent
in January. That ended three straight months of declines in the
index.
British data earlier on Tuesday showed inflation completely
disappeared, hitting zero for the first time on record.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in
price, with yields falling to 1.90 percent. They rose as high as
1.918 percent immediately after the U.S. inflation data was
released before falling back to trade little changed.
Concerns that inflation will remain low may help the U.S.
government sell new short- and intermediate-dated supplies this
week, beginning with a $26 billion sale of two-year notes later
on Tuesday.
"I think the auctions will go well this week because the
FOMC did such a complete twist to the marketplace last week,"
said di Galoma. "People feel comfortable buying that market
rather than selling the market at this point."
The Treasury will sell $35 billion in five-year notes on
Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. It
will also sell $13 billion in reopened two-year floating rate
notes on Wednesday.
