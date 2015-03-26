* Yields rise before $29 bln seven-year note auction
* Weak demand in Wednesday's five-year notes weighing on
prices
* GDP data on Friday in focus for economic growth signals
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, March 26 U.S. Treasuries prices fell
on Thursday before the government is due to sell $29 billion in
new seven-year notes on Thursday, the final auction of this
week's $90 billion in new fixed-rate, short- and
intermediate-dated supply.
Weak demand for the Treasury's $35 billion sale of five-year
notes on Wednesday sent yields higher, with bidding the weakest
since 2009 as investors stepped away. U.S. dollar weakening
against the euro added to bond weakness.
Seven-year notes are popular with many asset managers, but
they may demand higher yields, or lower prices, to step in at
the auction.
"I do think there is underlying demand, but yesterday's
auction showed you that the underlying demand isn't at the
market, it's lower than where we are," said Tom Tucci, head of
Treasuries trading at CIBC in New York.
Month-end buying may help Thursday's sale.
Seven-year notes were last down 2/32 in price to
yield 1.75 percent, up from 1.72 percent late on Wednesday.
Benchmark 10-year notes fell 2/32 in price to yield
1.95 percent, up from 1.92 percent.
Treasuries had gained a slight safety bid earlier on
Thursday as stocks fell after Saudi Arabia and its allies
launched air strikes on Yemen.
Investors have pulled back from bonds as yields fall towards
two-year lows, even as worsening economic data is pushing back
expectations of an interest rate hike until later in the year.
Gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter that will
be released on Friday will be closely watched for further
indications that growth is slowing.
(Editing by W Simon)