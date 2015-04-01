* ADP data weaker than forecast
* Long bond ahead more than 1 full point
* Ten-year yield under 1.9 percent
NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. Treasury debt prices
climbed on Wednesday, with yields on the benchmark 10-year note
slipping below 1.9 percent after a weaker-than-forecast jobs
report bolstered arguments the Federal Reserve may be slow to
raise interest rates.
The 30-year Treasury, a maturity favored by many
foreign investors, jumped more than 1 full point and was last up
1-19/32 and yielding 2.4595 percent, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Treasuries, an asset class which on Tuesday completed a
fifth straight quarter of gains on a total returns basis, jumped
early on Wednesday when the ADP National Employment Report
showed private-sector jobs increases of 189,000 in March.
Forecasters had expected a gain of 225,000 in the ADP
report, which may signal softness in the U.S. government's
closely watched monthly jobs data due to be published on Friday.
"The market is bracing for the payrolls number on Friday,"
said Wilmer Stith, fixed income portfolio manager at Wilmington
Trust in Baltimore. "We got a little disappointing ADP number.
Interest rates are lower worldwide, and all that's propelling
Treasury prices higher."
The ADP data weighed on Wall Street, which often moves in
the opposite direction of Treasuries.
Other economic reports on Wednesday, including mixed car
sales last month and growth in the Institute for Supply
Management's factory activity index touching a 22-month low,
also spurred Treasuries buying.
Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
last stood at 1.8624 percent, reflecting a price rise of 20/32,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
In comparison, a 10-year German bund was last
yielding 0.158 percent in late European trading.
Friday's jobs report will be especially important for
gauging America's economic prospects since U.S. economic data
such as gross domestic product has been mixed in recent weeks,
according to institutional investors.
Economists polled by Reuters are looking for total U.S.
employment to have grown by 245,000 jobs in March, down from
295,000 in February. The unemployment rate is expected to have
remained at 5.5 percent.
