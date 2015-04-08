* Fed's Powell says rate rises after first hike would be slower

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. short-term Treasury yields climbed to one-week peaks on Wednesday after minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting suggested the U.S. central bank could still raise interest rates this year despite evidence of slower economic growth.

The Fed minutes were in line with comments earlier on Wednesday by two U.S. central bank officials who did not rule out a rate increase in June if U.S. economic numbers strengthen.

In minutes of the March meeting, Fed officials acknowledged risks from overseas and a weak start to the year, but remained confident enough in the strength of the recovery to keep laying the groundwork for a rate hike later this year.

The meeting concluded with the Fed opening the door to a June hike. According to the minutes, "several participants" said they expected upcoming economic data to warrant an initial rate increase that month.

"I would be surprised if the Fed delays the rate hike to 2016," said Dan Heckman, senior fixed income strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Kansas City.

Heckman believes the Fed will lift interest rates between June and September.

"There will never be a perfect time to raise interest rates. But the economy is at that point where the Fed should move rates off zero."

The minutes were in line with comments from Fed officials on Wednesday, who said the central bank could still hike U.S. rates this year despite recent weak economic data and skepticism among investors. At a Thomson Reuters event Wednesday, New York Fed President William Dudley and Fed Governor Jerome Powell provided scenarios in which the central bank could move to hike earlier than many expect, and then move cautiously.

In afternoon trading, U.S. 10-year Treasury prices were down 1/32, yielding 1.895 percent, from 1.893 percent late Tuesday. U.S. 30-year Treasuries, meanwhile, edged up 7/32, yielding 2.518 percent, from 2.523 late Tuesday.

Yields on U.S. two-year and three-year notes US3YT=-RR touched one-week highs after the Fed minutes.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government's $21 billion, 10-year Treasury note auction drew strong demand, with a lower-than-expected yield, thanks to indirect bidders, which are mainly foreign central banks.

Indirect bidders took 58.5 percent. Bids totaled $54.9 billion for a 2.62 cover, in line with the 2.65 in March but below the 2.69 average. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss Editing by W Simon, Ted Botha and Christian Plumb)