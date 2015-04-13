(Updates prices)
* Prices steady before heavy week of data
* Retail sales in focus for Tuesday
* Traders seek clarification on reverse repo operation
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 13 Treasuries were steady on
Monday before a busy week of data that will be scrutinized for
further signs that U.S. economic growth is slowing.
Investors will focus on retail sales on Tuesday,
manufacturing indicators on Wednesday and Thursday, and consumer
prices and sentiment on Friday.
Weaker-than-expected jobs growth in March and a more dovish
Fed has added to expectations that the U.S. central bank will
wait longer before raising interest rates. Until the recent
spate of weakening data, some investors thought a rate increase
in June was likely.
"The general sense is that between the disappointing
non-farm payrolls release and the (Fed) minutes, expectations
have been pushed back further into the year, so if you were
June/July, September or later starts to seem more likely," said
Ian Lyngen, a senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital
in Stamford, Connecticut.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 3/32 in
price to yield 1.94 percent, down from 1.95 percent late on
Friday.
The Fed will also release its Beige Book of economic
conditions on Wednesday afternoon. A number of Fed officials are
also scheduled to speak this week, including Vice Chair Stanley
Fischer on Thursday.
A talk on Wednesday night by Simon Potter, the head of the
markets group at the New York Fed, will also be in focus as
investors evaluate how the Fed may deal with the technical
aspects of raising rates.
Fed officials said they may temporarily increase the amount
of Treasuries they lend in its reverse repurchase program when
they begin hiking rates, though they also expressed concerns
that the program may be too large and discussed ways to reduce
its size, according to meeting minutes. The overnight program is
currently capped at $300 billion.
"The minutes raised some concern about the Fed's exit
plans," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at
RBC Capital Markets. "It looked like they were starting to come
to terms with how to exit in the January minutes, then they
completely undid that in March."
In reverse repos, the Fed temporarily drains cash from the
financial system as a way to help control short-term interest
rates. Excess cash could keep rates lower than desired by the
Fed at a later date.
