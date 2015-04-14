* Yields rise as Fed seen less likely to raise rates in June
* U.S. retail sales rise, but at slower pace than forecast
* Greek uncertainty adds bid for bonds
* German bond yields fall to record lows
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 14 U.S. Treasury yields fell on
Tuesday after data showed that retail sales rose in March for
the first time since last year, but at a slower pace than
expected, adding to bets the Federal Reserve was unlikely to
increase interest rates in June.
The Commerce Department said retail sales increased 0.9
percent. That was the largest gain since March of last year and
snapped three straight months of declines blamed on harsh winter
weather.
Economists polled by Reuters forecast retail sales
rebounding 1 percent last month.
"It's lower than consensus, you can make a case that some of
the winter effects are still lingering," said Sean Murphy, a
Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York. "This is
slightly helping to confirm that June might be a little bit too
early."
Weaker-than-expected jobs growth in March and more dovish
minutes from the Fed's March meeting have boosted expectations
that the U.S. central bank will wait longer before raising
interest rates. Until the recent spate of weakening data, some
investors thought a rate increase in June was likely.
Other data on Tuesday showed that U.S. producer prices rose
in March after four straight months of declines and there were
signs of some firming in underlying inflation.
The Labor Department said its producer price index for final
demand increased 0.2 percent last month, with rising prices for
goods accounting for more than half of the jump.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in
price to yield 1.87 percent, down from 1.94 percent late Monday.
Concerns that Greece may default on its debt and leave the
European Union also added a safety bid for U.S. bonds and helped
send German government bond yields to record lows.
Greece is not moving fast enough to draw up and implement
structural reforms and there is limited time to prevent the
country from running out of cash, European Commission Vice
President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Monday.
German 10-year note yields dropped to a low of
0.135 percent. Bond purchases by the European Central Bank and
fears about Greece have boosted the debt, even as the markets
grapple with a heavy week of supply.
Slowing international growth and geopolitical uncertainties
are among other factors seen holding back the U.S. central bank
for raising rates in the near term.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)