* NY manufacturing, US industrial production data disappoint
* ECB's Draghi says bank will fully implement QE program
* Fed to release Beige Book on regional economic conditions
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, April 15 U.S. Treasury prices gained
on Wednesday after weaker than expected economic data added to
bets that the Federal Reserve is likely to wait longer to raise
interest rates.
U.S. industrial production recorded its biggest drop in more
than 2-1/2 years in March, weighed down by a decline in mining
and utilities output, fresh evidence that economic growth slowed
sharply in the first quarter.
"The data were slightly soft, it's somewhat weather-related.
That has at the margin supported the Treasury market this
morning," said Dan Mulholland, head of Treasuries trading at
Credit Agricole in New York.
New York Federal Reserve data earlier showed that growth in
manufacturing activity in New York state also unexpectedly
contracted in April, weakening for a third straight month as the
pace of new orders fell to a multiyear low.
Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in price
to yield 1.88 percent, down from 1.90 percent late on Tuesday.
Weakening economic data in the first quarter, including
March's employment report, has pushed back expectations on when
the Fed is likely to begin raising interest rates.
"Most people have pushed their expectations from what was
previously June, now to at least September, if not December or
even 2016, based on the most recent data points," said
Mulholland.
Retail sales data released on Tuesday added to bets that an
interest rate hike at the Fed's June meeting is unlikely. The
next major data release will be consumer price inflation on
Friday. The Fed will also release its Beige Book of regional
economic conditions later on Wednesday.
Loose monetary policy by the European Central Bank also
boosted demand for safe-haven bonds. ECB President Mario Draghi
said on Wednesday that the central bank expects to fully
implement its 1 trillion-euro ($1.06 trillion) government bond
buying program due to run until September 2016.
Speaking at a news conference after the ECB's latest policy
meeting, Draghi played down market speculation that recent signs
of recovery in the euro zone economy could see the bank scale
back its buying program at some point.
German government bond yields fell to new lows on Wednesday,
with 10-year note yields dropping to 0.124 percent.
(Editing by Jonahan Oatis)