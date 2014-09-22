(Repeats to additional code with no changes to text)

TOKYO, Sept 22 Yields on long-dated U.S. Treasury yields extended their decline on Monday on bargain hunting in the wake of last week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Federal Reserve renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time," but the bond market was unnerved by the Fed also indicating that it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving.

"The market overreacted to the Fed statements last week. Yields rose to levels affordable enough for long-term investors," said Yasutoshi Nagai, chief economist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

The 10-year Treasury note yield was down about 3 basis points at 2.556 percent. The yield had risen to a two-month high of 2.655 percent on Friday, which triggered bargain hunting.

