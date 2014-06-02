NEW YORK, June 2 Yields on U.S. Treasuries
hovered near their session highs Monday afternoon after the
Institute for Supply Management corrected its May figures on
U.S. manufacturing activity.
The research group said its gauge on national factory
activity rose to 55.4 last month from 54.9 in April. Earlier it
reported a reading of 53.2.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a May reading of
55.5.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was
2.539 percent, up 8 basis points from late on Friday. It was
close to a session high of 2.541 percent earlier.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)