NEW YORK Nov 3 U.S. Treasuries prices added to their earlier decline on Monday after a surprise rise in a private gauge on the U.S. factory sector suggested economic momentum at the start of the final quarter of the year.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index on domestic manufacturing activity rose to 59.0 in October, up from 56.6 in September. Analysts had forecast a reading of 56.2.

The upbeat ISM figure was mitigated by an unexpected 0.4 percent decline in construction spending in September stemming from a 3.7 percent drop in public expenditures on streets and highways.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 4/32 in price with a yield of 2.351 percent, up 1.6 basis points from late on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)