NEW YORK Feb 2 U.S. Treasuries prices pared
earlier losses early Monday as disappointing data on domestic
manufacturing and construction spending raised expectations the
Federal Reserve might not raise interest rates this year.
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of
national factory activity fell to 53.5 in January from 55.1 in
December. The reading was shy of expectations of 54.5, according
to a Reuters poll of economists.
At the same time, the U.S. Commerce Department said
construction spending rose at an annualized rate of 0.4 percent
in December, falling short of a 0.7 percent increase forecast
among economists polled by Reuters.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were last up
5/32 in price for a yield of 1.662 percent, down 2 basis points
from late on Friday. Before the data, they were down about 2/32
with a yield of 1.690 percent.
