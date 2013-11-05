NEW YORK Nov 5 Prices for U.S. 30-year Treasuries added to losses to fall one point on Tuesday after data showed U.S. service sector activity picked up in October despite a partial government shutdown.

The 30-year bond fell a point before trading down 30/32 in price to yield 3.742 percent.

"We got an extra nudge higher in yield after the data beat expectations," said Kim Rupert, managing director of fixed income analysis at Action Economics in San Francisco.

The Institute for Supply Management said its services index rose a point to 55.4 last month. Economists had expected it to slip to 54.0. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.