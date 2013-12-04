NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier losses on Wednesday as a weaker-than-expected report on domestic services industries reduced jitters about the Federal Reserve rolling back stimulus soon, reviving some bids for government debt.

The bigger-than-expected drop in a gauge of U.S. services activity in November was mitigated by data showing a surprisingly large 25.4 percent surge in new home sales in October.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 14/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.828 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Tuesday.