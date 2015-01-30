NEW YORK Jan 30 The yield on U.S. 30-year
Treasuries bond was on track for its biggest single-month drop
in more than three years as worries about a faltering global
economy fed safehaven appetite for U.S. government debt.
The 30-year Treasuries yield was poised to decline 50 basis
points for the month of January, which would be the steepest
one-month fall since a drop of 70 basis points in September
2011, according to Reuters data.
On Friday, the 30-year yield posted a series of
record lows, touching a trough of 2.226 percent. It last traded
at 2.245 percent, down 8 basis points from late on Thursday.
Other Treasuries maturities posted large yield declines in
January. The five-year yield was on track to fall 47
basis points, which would be its biggest monthly decrease since
November 2008, Reuters data showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)