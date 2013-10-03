NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. Treasuries prices held
earlier losses on Thursday after data showed first-time domestic
filings for unemployment benefits edged up slightly last week,
reinforcing the view of modest job growth.
The Labor Department said jobless claims totaled 308,000 in
the week ended Sept. 28, compared with an upwardly revised
307,000 in the previous week. Economists had projected the
latest figure to rise to 313,000.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded
down 2/32 in price to yield 2.626 percent, up 0.7 basis point
form late on Wednesday.