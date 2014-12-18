NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. Treasuries yields held at higher levels early Thursday after data showed first-time filings for jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week, suggesting further improvement in the U.S. labor market.

The government said initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped by 6,000 to a seasonally adjusted 289,000 for the week ended Dec. 13. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims edging up to 295,000 last week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield was last at 2.171 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Wednesday. It struck a one-week higher earlier in Thursday overseas trading at 2.1860 percent.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)