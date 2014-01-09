NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. Treasuries prices clung to modest gains early Thursday as government data showed jobless claims fell more than expected in the latest week, supporting the notion of ongoing healing in the domestic labor market.

The U.S. Labor Department said first-time filings for unemployment benefits totaled 330,000 in the week ended Jan. 4, down from an upwardly revised 345,000 the previous week. This was the lowest weekly level since the week ended Nov. 30.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a claims reading of 335,000 in the latest week.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 5/32 in price for a yield of 2.973 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Wednesday.