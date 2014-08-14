NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. government debt prices extended their gains on Thursday after domestic jobless claims rose more than expected last week but they did not dash the prevalent view of an improving labor market.

The U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday that first-time filings for unemployment benefits totaled 311,000 in the week ended Aug. 9, higher than the 295,000 forecast among economists polled by Reuters.

The prior week's total was revised up to 290,000 from 289,000.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes rose as much as 7/32 in price with a yield of 2.403 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)