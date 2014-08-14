FOREX-Dollar on defensive for packed week of Fed speakers
* Polls favour Macron win ahead of French presidential debate
NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. government debt prices extended their gains on Thursday after domestic jobless claims rose more than expected last week but they did not dash the prevalent view of an improving labor market.
The U.S. Labor Department reported on Thursday that first-time filings for unemployment benefits totaled 311,000 in the week ended Aug. 9, higher than the 295,000 forecast among economists polled by Reuters.
The prior week's total was revised up to 290,000 from 289,000.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes rose as much as 7/32 in price with a yield of 2.403 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Polls favour Macron win ahead of French presidential debate
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
NEW YORK, March 19 Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.