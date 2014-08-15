NEW YORK Aug 15 Prices on longer-dated U.S.
Treasuries added to gains briefly early Friday after a regional
Federal Reserve gauge showed slower business activity in New
York state in August, suggesting weaker manufacturing growth on
a national level.
The New York Federal Reserve's "Empire" index fell to 14.69
points from July's 25.60, which was the strongest since April
2010. Analysts expected an August reading of 20.0.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes climbed as
much as 5/32 higher in price with a yield at 2.382 percent,
which was about 3 basis points above the 14-month low set last
week. Ten-year notes last traded up 2/32 in price with a yield
of 2.391 percent, down from 2.398 percent late on Thursday.
In the meantime, the government reported a mild pick-up in
producer prices in July, which economists said will likely give
Federal Reserve policymakers the breathing room to leave policy
rates near zero into the latter half of 2015.
The Producer Price Index edged up 0.1 percent last month,
shaving its year-over-year increase to 1.7 percent from 1.8
percent in the previous month.
The muted inflation readings resulted in a decline in
inflation expectations in the Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities market.
The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate, or the yield on benchmark
10-year Treasuries over the yield on 10-year TIPS, fell over
half a basis point to 2.22 percentage points.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)