NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. Treasuries yields turned lower, erasing their earlier rise after news that domestic payrolls growth slowed more than forecast in October, supporting expectations the Federal Reserve would not raise policy rates before the second half of 2015.

The U.S. Labor Department said non-farm payrolls grew 214,000 in October, slower than an upwardly revised 256,000 increase in September. Analysts had forecast an October reading of 231,000.

On the other hand, the jobless rate unexpectedly fell to a fresh six-year low at 5.8 percent from September's 5.9 percent.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes was last 3/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.364 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Thursday.

