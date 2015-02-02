NEW YORK Feb 2 Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries prices edged up briefly early Monday after data on personal spending and consumption expenditure suggested a moderation of economic activity in late 2014, supporting bets the Federal Reserve might not raise rates until late 2015.

The Commerce Department said domestic consumer spending fell 0.3 percent in December after a downwardly revised 0.5 percent increase in November. It was the largest drop since September 2009.

The core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) index that excludes volatile food and energy prices was unchanged for a second straight month. The Fed's preferred inflation gauge increased 1.3 percent in the 12 months through December.

Prices on the 30-year Treasuries bond were up as much as 5/32 after the December data before paring those gains. The 30-year yield was last 2.253 percent, down 0.5 basis point from late on Friday.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)